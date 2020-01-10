'Chhapaak' not screened in Aligarh as Hindutva outfit puts up posters

After a Hindutva organisation put up posters on hoardings in front of theatres, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was not screened in theatres across Aligarh on Friday.

The posters in big font say that those who try to screen the movie should get their “insurance” done. The posters further criticised Ms. Padukone for showing concern for only one side affected by violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5.

With the names and photos of Pankaj Pandit and Deepak Sharma of Akhand Bharat Hindu Sena printed at the bottom, the poster said Ms. Padukone had thrown acid on the face of nationalism.

Anil Samania, Circle Officer III, Aligarh, said security was provided to the theatres. “But theatre owners have decided against screening the film. If they decide to, we will provide security.”

Aligarh has four prominent theatres and at least two, Meenakshi and Great Value Mall, had displayed posters of the film. However, according to local sources, they were replaced with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Samajwadi Party members protested against the move. Ranjeet Chaudhary, district president, Chhatra Sabha, the student wing of the party, said: “The film is about an acid attack victim. On one hand, this government talks of beti bachao, beti padhao, but when Deepika Padukone went to show solidarity with student leader Aishe Ghosh who was beaten up during violence at JNU, she is being targeted,” he said.