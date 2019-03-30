Chemist shoots Punjab drug officer dead, kills self

A woman officer working with the Punjab government’s Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory was shot dead by a chemist at her office in Kharar on Friday.

38-year-old Neha Shorie, posted as zonal licensing authority of the lab was shot dead by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Morinda, whose chemist shop’s licence was cancelled a few years ago. The accused killed himself as well.

“The accused went to the victim’s office and fired two rounds. Thereafter, he tried to run away but was nabbed, he then shot himself,” said an official police statement.

The statement added that the local police team reached the spot immediately and took the accused into custody. The assistant was shifted for treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The assailant, a resident of Morinda in Punjab had a chemist shop there. The shop was closed a few years ago after his licence was cancelled following recovery of intoxicants during a raid conducted by the victim officer.

SHO of Kharar City police station Bhagwant Singh Riar said the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and and under the Arms Act against the accused and investigation was underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed state's Director General of police to ensure speedy probe into the murder of Neha Shorie. Mr. Singh ordered prompt investigation into the matter to get to the bottom of the case esides ensuring exemplary punishment to the accused.

The Chief Minister said no one would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties.