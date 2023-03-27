ADVERTISEMENT

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

March 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bhopal

“Cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney problem as her creatinine level was very high,” says Principal Chief Conservator of Forest

PTI

Representational file image of a cheetah from the Kuno National Park. | Photo Credit: ANI

Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27, at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), a top forest department official said.

The more than four-and-a-half years old female cheetah was among the eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia and housed in the KNP in Sheopur district since September 17.

"Cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney problem as her creatinine level was very high," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) J.S. Chauhan told PTI.

The feline was not keeping well since her arrival more than 6 month ago and was recently taken back to a quarantine enclosure at the KNP for treatment, he said.

Sasha's creatinine level was above 400 (an indicator of poor kidney function) which resulted in her death, Mr. Chauhan added.

