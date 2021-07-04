Chautala’s release adds to churn in Haryana politics

Gurugram

04 July 2021 20:41 IST

Caste calculations and divide in Jat votes could see a realignment between BJP and INLD amid the farmers’ protests

The release of former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala could not have come at more opportune time for his party struggling to keep itself relevant in the State politics.

The popularity of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who broke away from INLD to float the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) before Assembly election in 2019, has taken a severe beating due to ongoing farmers agitation. The BJP, too, faces opposition from the farmers in its traditional stronghold along the GT Road, presenting a much-needed opportunity for the INLD.

Political analysts in the State are unanimous that the return of the old patriarch would boost the party’s sagging morale, but they don’t expect any big turnaround in the party’s fortunes.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Haryana Agriculture University professor and political analyst Ram Kanwar said the “euphoria” among the party cadres and the media over the release of Mr. O.P. Chautala was understandable, but it would not be correct to read “too much” into it in terms of the impact on Haryana politics and the party’s prospects with the Jat and non-Jat divide being a new reality of the State politics.

“The politics in the State largely being caste-based, the presence of Mr. O.P. Chautala might cause the division of Jat votes. But that too will be limited with the Hoodas’ strong influence among Jats in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat districts. But it will give a new lease of life to INLD. However, any division in Jat votes would eventually benefit the BJP,” said Prof. Kanwar.

Prof. Rajendra Sharma, of the Political Science Department at Maharishi Dayanand University, said Mr. O.P. Chautala was the natural inheritor of his father Chaudhary Devi Lal’s legacy and his release coinciding with the farmers agitation would, no doubt, benefit his party. He argued that the workers disillusioned with JJP for supporting BJP and not taking a decisive stand on farmers agitation might return to INLD fold with the release of Mr. O.P. Chautala.

Prof. Sharma added that despite the BJP emerging as a big political force in the State over the past decade, there was still space for regional parties like JJP and INLD, and these cannot be dismissed as being irrelevant.

“Historically, INLD has opposed Congress, but had tie-ups with the BJP. So the possibility of an alliance, may be post-poll, between BJP and INLD cannot be ruled out in the future, if the JJP becomes politically weak. So it will not be correct to write-off INLD. It will continue to be relevant in the State politics and more so after the release of Mr. O.P. Chautala,” argued Prof. Sharma.