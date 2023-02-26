ADVERTISEMENT

Chattisgarh Armed Force jawan killed in IED blast by Naxalites

February 26, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Narayanpur

The incident happened during a CAF team’s patrol in Narayanpur district

PTI

A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. near Batum village under Orchha police station limits, Narayanpur Additional Superintendent of Police Hemsagar Sidar said.

After receiving information that Naxalites have put up banners in the area, a CAF team had launched patrolling from Orchha police station, located around 300 km from State capital Raipur, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When the patrolling team was advancing through Batum, head constable Sanjay Lakra, belonging to CAF's 16th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection which triggered the blast, leading to his death, the official said.

The body of Lakra, who was a resident of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, was brought to a local hospital, he added.

On Saturday, three police personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the State's Sukma district.

On February 20, two policemen were killed in a Naxalite attack in Rajnandgaon district of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US