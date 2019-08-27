Other States

Chartered trainer aircraft crashes in Aligarh during landing

According to police, all six passengers are safe.

According to police, all six passengers are safe.   | Photo Credit: Manoj Aligadi

One of its wheels got stuck in a high tension wire during landing at Dhanipur airstrip

A chartered trainer aircraft crashed in Aligarh after one of its wheels got stuck in the high tension wire during landing at the Dhanipur airstrip on Tuesday morning.

“VT AVV, a chartered plane which had four engineers and two pilots on board, got stuck in electric wires while landing. The aircraft caught fire. Fire tenders had to be called. The passengers have been rescued without any serious injury,” said a police source.

