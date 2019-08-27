Chartered trainer aircraft crashes in Aligarh during landing

A chartered trainer aircraft crashed in Aligarh after one of its wheels got stuck in the high tension wire during landing at the Dhanipur airstrip on Tuesday morning.

According to police, all six passengers are safe.

“VT AVV, a chartered plane which had four engineers and two pilots on board, got stuck in electric wires while landing. The aircraft caught fire. Fire tenders had to be called. The passengers have been rescued without any serious injury,” said a police source.