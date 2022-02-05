Chartered Accountants play important role in nation-building: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur:

Chartered accountants play an important role in nation-building and they owe it to the people to spread financial awareness among them and make them understand various aspects of the economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on February 5.

“A CA audit is always considered reliable as it is done after a lot of scrutinies. In such a situation, it is their responsibility to maintain their credibility while playing their important role in nation-building,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Gehlot made the remarks in an online address to the inaugural session of the sub-regional conference of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI.

He said in the pre-Budget meeting held recently, the representatives of the State Level Tax Advisory Committee gave many good suggestions.

“It will be our endeavour to include these suggestions in the Budget so that entrepreneurs can be benefitted from it,” he promised.

Observing that the role of Chartered Accountants is important in strengthening the economy of the country, Mr. Gehlot said it is their responsibility to discharge their positive role honestly for the development of the country and the State.

“They should give the right opinion to the industrial and commercial institutions and the general public about the payment of tax,” he added.

He said chartered accountants should encourage their clients to invest more as they act as a strong bridge between the government and business houses.

At the same time, they can provide proper information to the entrepreneurs regarding the schemes, policies and programmes of the government, Mr. Gehlot said, adding that Rajasthan has given many famous chartered accountants to the country.