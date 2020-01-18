Charred remains of woman found in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh police have started a probe after the charred remains of a woman were found in a village in the state’s western district of Bijnor.

The charred body was found tied to an upturned cot next to a field, graphic photographs of the spot showed.

It was not yet clear how the death occurred but reports suggested empty cartridges were also found next to the body, which was discovered by villagers close to a tubewell on the outskirts of Gajraula Shiv village in Kotwali area of Bijnor.

Additional SP (city) Bijnor, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said efforts were on to identity the body, which was beyond recognition.

“The body was burnt to conceal identity. Post-mortem is being conducted. DNA samples are being preserved to establish the identity of the victim,” Mr. Mishra said.

Another body found

In an unrelated incident, the nude body of a young woman was found under mysterious circumstances in a forest close to a village in Bahraich. While prima facie it appears she may have been sexually assaulted too, a probe is on.

SP (Rural) Bahraich Ravindra Singh said the body did not have any clothes on it, while the face had burn marks.

Photographs of the spot suggest acid may have been thrown on her face to conceal identity.

“The forehead had burn marks. But the face was still recognisable,” said the officer.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

“She didn’t appear to be a local. We are trying to identify the victim,” Mr. Singh said.

A large crowed gathered at the spot after the body was discovered.