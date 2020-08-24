Charitable group extends relief to Assam flood-hit

Ration kits distributed in 3 districts

A charitable group in Rajasthan has extended relief to flood-affected people in three districts of Assam by supplying ration kits. The floodwaters have caused huge damage to the infrastructure, including roads, bridges and embankments, in the northeastern State.

Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) is supplying food packets to the needy people mainly in Tinsukia district’s Lachon Gaon, Sivasagar’s Laibil and Jorhat’s Miri Pothar region. The ration kits contain dry food items, ready-to-eat food packets, dry snacks, biscuits, namkeen, milk powder and drinking water.

NSS president Prashant Agarwal said here on Monday that an added initiative for offering hygiene items in the kits had also been taken by sending soaps and sanitary napkins to serve the flood-affected people during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 families have benefited from the initiative.

Mr. Agarwal said the NSS had decided to extend a helping hand to the flood-affected families, which included children, by offering the basic necessity of food in view of the havoc wreaked in large parts of Assam. The NSS is already supplying monthly rations to about 50,000 poor families in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

PPE kits for doctors

A dedicated team of NSS in Udaipur had recently stitched over 53,200 face masks for the public at large and 780 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and nursing staff amid the pandemic. The PPE items included aprons, gowns, surgical masks, gloves and shoe covers.

Mr. Agarwal said a skill centre at the Sansthan was also planning to resume its classes to provide training to the needy persons. The NSS has taken up activities such as artificial limb distribution, corrective surgery, skills education, health care support, free food offering and talent nurturing to bring the differently-abled to the mainstream.