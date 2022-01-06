Chargesheet filed in Pearls Group case

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 27 accused, including three private companies, in connection with the Pearls Group scam case in which close to 5.50 crore investors were cheated of about ₹60,000 crore.

Among those arraigned are the 11 accused arrested from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and other places on December 22. While 14 of them are functionaries of the Pearls Group, one is a chartered accountant and seven are businessmen. The three companies have been identified as Pearls Infrastructure Projects Limited, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited and Jain Infraprojects Limited.

The CBI had registered the case against two flagship companies of Pearls Group, PGF Limited and PACL Limited, its then head Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others, on February 19, 2014, following a preliminary enquiry initiated on the Supreme Cout’s directive.