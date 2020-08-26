Chargesheet filed in ₹20.32-crore Bihar milled rice scam

NEW DELHI

ED seeks confiscation of attached assets of food centre owner worth ₹2.04 cr

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against the owner of Jagdamba Food Centre and others for allegedly embezzling government funds to the tune of ₹20.32 crore and investing the money in his own name and that of his family members.

The agency has also requested the court to order confiscation of attached assets worth ₹2.04 crore of accused Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED probe is based on three FIRs registered by the Laheraisarai police in Bihar’s Darbhanga. It is alleged that Mr. Chaudhary had entered into two agreements with the Bihar State Food and Civil Services Supplies Corporation Limited for the supply of custom milled rice out of the paddy supplied to the Jagdamba Food Centre.

However, the company did not supply the rice. The accused had also filed an affidavit wherein he undertook to pay the price of the wheat he procured from the Corporation, but did not do so.

The ED found that movable and immovable properties were acquired by the accused in his name and that of his family members.

“Accordingly, a provisional attachment order was issued attaching properties amounting to ₹2.04 crore on April 15, 2019. The Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA confirmed the attachment. The accused was arrested on June 29 this year and is currently in judicial custody,” said an ED official.