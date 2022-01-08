Other States

Chargesheet against 6 U.P. policemen in death case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against six Uttar Pradesh policemen over the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta at a hotel in Gorakhpur, invoking criminal conspiracy and murder charges against them, officials said on Friday.

In its chargesheet filed before a Special CBI Court in Lucknow, the CBI has slapped various IPC sections on the six policemen, they said.

The CBI has accused six police officers — the then SHO Jagat Narayan Singh, the then Sub-Inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav, Rahul Dubey, the then Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Constable Prashant Kumar – in the case.


