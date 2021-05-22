Chargesheet against 3 Hizb militants filed in J&K

Srinagar

22 May 2021 22:51 IST

They provided logistics support and organised shelter for terrorists involved in multiple incidents: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen militants for “providing logistics support and organising shelter for the terrorists involved in multiple terrorist incidents” in the Chenab Valley.

An NIA spokesman said the chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court, Jammu, in a case related to the snatching of service weapon of the escort in-charge of the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, in 2019.

The NIA named the accused Hizb militants as Jaffer Hussain and Taraq Hussain Giri from Kishtwar and Tanveer Ahmed Malik from Doda.

“Charges will be abated against other three terrorists involved in the crime namely Osama Bin Javed alias Osama, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain alias Zahid, who have been killed in encounters with the security forces,” the spokesman said.

According to the NIA, the investigation has revealed that the instant case was one of the several terrorist acts committed by Hizb during 2018-2019 in Kishtwar.

“The objective of all these terror acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons of a particular community to create terror among the members of that community,” the spokesman said.

“Further investigation in the case continues.”