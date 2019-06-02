Charges fly thick and fast in Punjab over 2015 firing

With the police pointing the finger at former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal in the 2015 police firing incident in Kotkapura which claimed two lives, the game of allegations and counter-allegations has begun.

Last week, the Special Investigation Team filed a chargesheet in a Faridkot court claiming that the police firing (during the protests that followed the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village) was a pre-planned handiwork of Mr. Badal, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim among others.

The ruling Congress was quick to attack the Akali Dal with senior leader and Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa saying the “Panthic” mask was off the faces of the Badals and now the family must renounce politics. He asked Mr. Badal to step down as MP and also the chief of his party after being “exposed”.

The SAD accused the Congress of indulging in a political vendetta and targeting the party leaders through the SIT. Terming the probe “politically motivated”, the Akali Dal questioned the credibility of the chargesheet.

Senior leader Daljeet Cheema said “the chargesheet was signed by IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap of the SIT on May 23 though the model code was withdrawn on May 26. Notably, he was reappointed a member of the SIT team on May 27. It’s a clear case of fabrication of documents with mala fide intention.”

“Not only this, other members of the SIT have also questioned the partisan role of the said officer and submitted their objections to the government in writing,” he said.

The Akali Dal made it clear that it would not take this lying down. Mr. Cheema said it would challenge the chargesheet and demand the investigation be handed over to an independent agency headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP) also raised the issue of ‘objections’ against the IG. “The objections raised by the other members of the SIT against the IG at a time when ‘challan’ was filed against the accused in the court seems to be a mere design to derail the process of justice delivery and protect the high-profile accused,” he alleged.