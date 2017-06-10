Charge sheet filed in Goa murder case

The Canacona police in south Goa on Friday filed a charge sheet against Vikhat Bhagat (23), before the Judicial first class magistrate charging the youth with the rape and murder of a 28-year-old Irish national in March.

Canacona inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai filed the 374-page charge sheet charging the accused under Section 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 394 (robbery) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC.

According to the charge sheet, the woman hailed from Buncrana, Co Donegal, Ireland. She arrived in Canacona on March 12.

The charge sheet states that the accused, taking advantage of his friendship with the victim, took her to an open field, sexually abused her and attacked her with a glass bottle. He later murdered her and tried to destroy the evidence.

The accused is a local history-sheeter.