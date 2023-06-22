Char Dham Yatra: Over 30 lakh pilgrims visited so far, says Uttarakhand DGP

June 22, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Dehradun

In the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, over 30 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham and more than 10 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath, Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, said on June 22. Efforts are being made to provide a safe and smooth darshan for the devotees, he further said.

"Uttarakhand police personnel are dedicated to smooth darshan and a safe Chardham Yatra for the devotees. So far, more than 30 lakh (Gangotri- 5,35,327; Yamunotri- 4,65,295; Kedarnath- 10,17,195; Badrinath- 8,98,221; Hemkund Sahib- 88,455) devotees have left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham. Shri Kedarnath has been visited by more than 10 lakh devotees," said Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, in a precautionary measure, ahead of the coming monsoon season and amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand Government issued a notice on June 17 prohibiting all State services employees from going on strike for the next six months.

"Under the Sub-article (1) of the Article (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintainance Act (1966), the Lieutenant Governor forbids strikes under State services for the six months starting from the date of issuance of the notice", said the official statement.

On May 17, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about ₹22.25 crore.

The Char Dham The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

