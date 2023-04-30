ADVERTISEMENT

Char Dham pilgrims stopped at Srinagar due to bad weather

April 30, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Srinagar

Police officials reviewed the situation in view of the weather alert of rain and snowfall during the Char Dham yatra and the security of the proposed G-20 meeting in Narendra Nagar

ANI

File photo of Char Dham yatra pilgrims arriving at Kedarnath temple amid heavy snowfall in Rudraprayag on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Char Dham yatra has been stopped at Srinagar as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath, police said on April 30.

ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Char Dham yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

"Char Dham yatra has been stopped by Srinagar Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath. There are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up," said Ravi Saini, Station House Officer of Srinagar police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the weather alert of rain and snowfall during the Char Dham yatra and the security of the proposed G-20 meeting in Narendra Nagar, DGP Ashok Kumar yesterday reviewed the situation through video conference and issued directions to the concerned district in-charges.

DGP Kumar directed that the passengers coming for Char Dham yatra should be informed about the weather forecast at all the checkpoints located on the travel routes from Rishikesh.

Devotees during their pilgrimage at the Kedarnath Temple, in Rudraprayag district on April 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

"Also, ensure to update the passengers about the weather alert of rain and snowfall during Char Dham Yatra through various mediums," Mr. Kumar added.

DGP also directed to install the State Disaster Response Force duty with wireless sets on both sides of the glaciers on the Kedarnath Dham route.

"SDRF duty with wireless sets should be installed on both sides of the glacier located on the Kedarnath Dham route. Arrangements should be made for the devotees to cross the glacier carefully from around the glaciers. In case anything unusual appears, the passengers on both sides should be directed to stop at a safe place," said Mr. Kumar.

DGP directed to appoint duty charts and in-charges of all the arrangements well in time for the proposed G-20 meeting.

"In view of security, a separate corridor should be made for the delegates," he added.

Mr. Kumar also mentioned installing CCTV cameras at every meeting place and drones and special rafts should be used for security during Ganga Aarti in Parmarth Niketan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US