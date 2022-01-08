Chaos in Manipur over BJP’s Assembly poll candidates list

BJP MLA in Moirang constituency P. Saratchandra objected to the voters’ list presented by Yuva Morcha president Barish Sharma.

Pandemonium prevailed in Bishnupur district on Friday over the Manipur BJP’s selection of candidates for the coming Assembly election, despite the party’s announcement that one acceptable candidate will be announced in each constituency and those left out would work for their victory.

On Friday, BJP Yuva Morcha president Barish Sharma conducted an opinion poll in Bishnupur district which has six Assembly constituencies. The BJP MLA in Moirang constituency P. Saratchandra objected to the voters’ list presented by Mr. Sharma who is the returning officer. Some persons tried to snatch the ballot boxes and flee. Seven shots were fired in the air and there was no casualty. It is said that Mr. Sharma was escorted away safely by his personnel who had to open fire.

There are between five and 10 BJP ticket seekers in most of the 60 Assembly constituencies. The party’s stand is that the most popular politician will be given ticket and all others will work for his or her victory.

In another incident, tension is running high at border town Moreh following the killing of a Nepali trader, Raj Gazmir, 22. Another person Mohammad Mubarad, 32, was seriously injured. Their car was intercepted on Friday night by one Mohammad Rohit who allegedly opened fire with a hand gun.

On Saturday morning, a mob destroyed the house of the gunman, damaging some parked vehicles. Senior police officers have rushed to Moreh, to prevent any likely communal tension.