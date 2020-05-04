Chaos continues to mark exodus of labourers from Gujarat

Chaos resulting from lack of preparations continues to mark the exodus of the migrant labourers from the hubs in Gujarat. On Sunday also, several incidents of migrants walking on roads were reported despite special trains were being arranged to their native places.

On Saturday, several incidents of clashes between the migrants and the police were reported from inter-State checkposts due to lack of proper arrangements on the part of the administration as the migrants began moving after the MHA guidelines.

Hundreds of workers from Surat being ferried to Uttar Pradesh pelted the Gujarat police with stones after their buses were stopped at a checkpost in Vadodara and not allowed to proceed further due to administrative issues.

According to the State government, almost two million workers have enrolled to go back to their native places amidst uncertainty about opening up of economic activities as the pandemic is surging in the State.

The Labour department said six trains carrying 7,400 persons had left on Sunday for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, the three States from where the maximum number of labourers come to Gujarat.

“Since yesterday [Saturday] we have been streamlining the system of labour movement in constant co-ordination with the railways and the other State governments,” said Additional Chief Secretary (labour and employment) Vipul Mittra.

According to him, it has been decided that trains will run on point-to-point basis and adequate armed security will be provided at the departing station and in the train.

The host States are being intimated with the entire list and phone numbers of the passengers well in advance to enable them to arrange for logistics of arrival.

Also, screening of all passengers is being done to ensure that no person with any symptoms travels in the train.