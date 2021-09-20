Channi’s choice as new CM of Punjab electoral gimmick: Mayawati

It would have been better had Cong. nominated him for a full term of five years, says BSP chief

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said the choice of Dalit MLA Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab for a short period was nothing but an “electoral gimmick” by the Congress.

It would have been better had the Congress earlier nominated Mr. Channi as the Chief Minister for a full term of five years, said Ms. Mayawati, herself a Dalit leader and currently an ally of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

Reacting to a statement made by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat that the next election in Punjab would be contested under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, “a non-Dalit”, Ms. Mayawati said this showed that even now the Congress did not “fully trust” Dalits.

Ms. Mayawati said the Congress and other parties remembered Dalits only during times of “musibat” or “majboori” (trouble or helplessness).