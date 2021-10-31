Changing names of J&K’s places, schools an affront to people: Soz

Srinagar

Such decisions should be taken by bodies formed through duly elected representatives, he says

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Saturday questioned the naming of places and educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir after slain security personnel and prominent personalities by bureaucrats.

“I wonder why the present the Union Territory (UT) Government is in a hurry to give names to schools and other institutions as per recommendations of certain bureaucrats. As is common knowledge, such decisions should be taken by the bodies that are formed through duly elected representatives,” he noted.

At least 76 schools, colleges and roads were named after deceased security personnel who died fighting militancy in Kashmir and eminent personalities in the UT on Friday.

“The current decision of changing the names of public institutions is an affront to peoples’ sensibilities in J&K. All designations and names given to institutions thus far had been done keeping the wishes of the peoples’ representatives in view,” he observed.

The present government “is a temporary measure”. “How can it deal with the subjects that need approval from people? I regret to say that the Narendra Modi government is in a hurry to do things rather awkwardly,” he stated.

Wonderful initiative: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, “It’s a wonderful initiative by the Government, which would serve as a morale booster for the forces fighting terrorism here. It would immortalise the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting sovereignty and integrity of the nation”.