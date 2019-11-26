Other States

Change in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Twitter bio triggers rumours

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File  

more-in

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, “Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry; MoS communications, IT and Post.” And now it simply reads, “Public servant, cricket enthusiast.”

A change in the Twitter bio of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, with his link to the party omitted, sparked speculation.

But Mr. Scindia called the rumours “baseless”.

For many months, there have been rumours that Mr. Scindia may walk out of the Congress after he was denied the post of president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, and following his differences with Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mr. Scindia clarified that the changes were made a month ago. “I had changed it a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and it should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless,” he said.

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, “Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry; MoS communications, IT and Post.” And now it simply reads, “Public servant, cricket enthusiast.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 2:34:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/change-in-jyotiraditya-scindias-twitter-bio-triggers-rumours/article30080332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY