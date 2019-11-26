Change in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Twitter bio triggers rumours

A change in the Twitter bio of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, with his link to the party omitted, sparked speculation.

But Mr. Scindia called the rumours “baseless”.

For many months, there have been rumours that Mr. Scindia may walk out of the Congress after he was denied the post of president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, and following his differences with Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mr. Scindia clarified that the changes were made a month ago. “I had changed it a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and it should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless,” he said.

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, “Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry; MoS communications, IT and Post.” And now it simply reads, “Public servant, cricket enthusiast.”