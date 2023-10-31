Chandil dam displaced persons fast unto death near Raj Bhavan

October 31, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Ranchi

Hundreds of displaced people from 116 villages, which were acquired for Chandil dam in Seraikela Kharswan district some 42 years ago, on October 30 started an indefinite dharna and fast unto death near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi under the banner of the Akhil Jharkhand Visthapit Adhikar Manch in support of their 10-point demand.

The protestors who demand compensation, and rehabilitation, have decided not to vote and lodge their silent protest against the State government.

Presiding over the dharna, Rakesh Ranjan Mahto said, “It has been a long time since we presented our demands for proper compensation but nothing came out of it as yet. Every year the politicians visit our area and make false promises to us claiming to have resolutions for our issues. However, this time we all have decided not to vote for anyone in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly election. It will be a silent protest with nearly 1.25 lakh voters from 116 villages not going to the polls.”

Mr. Mahto further said, “We will write to the electoral officer that unless our demands are met, no votes shall be cast. The dam has been built to help private corporations, and for nothing else. At the time of its construction, we were promised employment, and rehabilitation. We all helped the country by giving up our land but we are on the verge of becoming refugees in our own homeland. We have not got the khatiyan [land record certificate of land owner] of our land due to which we are unable to get caste, income, and residential certificate.”

Before sitting on the dharna near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, the displaced people were on protest outside the SMP office in Chandil for 122 days. The Chandil area falls under the Ichagarh Assembly constituency and is presently represented by Savita Mahto of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Earlier, the protestors also conducted a march for over 10 kilometres from Namkum railway station to Raj Bhavan raising slogans in support of their demands. However, Raj Bhavan informed that governor C.P. Radhakrishnan is out of the State for next four days.

Manju Gorai, a displaced villagers Kalyanpur, said that the situation has forced them to sit on an indefinite fast.

“We are facing a miserable life and struggling to survive. We gave our land for the dam but we did not get the compensation which is our right. We are seven family members, and are engaged in daily wage work to earn some money. I have three daughters, one married, and two are studying in government school. How do you expect me to live without any financial support,“ Ms. Gorai said.

Jhuni Manjhi, a sixty-five-year old widow from Rugdi village, said that she is suffering from several diseases and does not have money for treatment.

Sumitra Mahto of Diyadih village said that after losing everything her husband has turned mentally unstable. He stressed that before displacement she had half an acre of land but now she has nothing to her name.

Another villager, Phulmani Munda, said that the government is doing nothing to resolve their problems. She also said that every politician promises to fight for their rights but are never to be seen post elections.

Constructed over Subarnarekha river, the Chandil dam is 720.10 metres long and 220 metres in height. The displaced people said that they have met Chief Minister Hemant Soren twice but except for providing verbal assurances he has done nothing for them.