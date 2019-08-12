Chandigarh’s Elante Mall evacuated after bomb hoax

Chandigarh’s Elante Mall was on Monday evacuated after the city police received a phone call about a bomb being placed on the premises. However, no bomb was found, the police said.

The police swung into action after the call was received at the control room and an extensive search operation was carried out in and around the mall by evacuating all those inside the premises.

“It is now confirmed that there is no bomb or any other threat in Elante Mall. Search operation has finished and the mall is open to the public,” said Nilambari Jagadale, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the caller and we are close to identifying him,” she added.

She said a call was received at the police control room that a bomb has been placed in Elante Mall. “The caller refused to identify himself. He used Internet protocol to make the call,” she said.

The mall was evacuated and a bomb disposal team, anti-sabotage teams, operation cell teams, crime branch teams and local police teams carried out intensive search of the area.

Authorities have been on high alert across the country ahead of Independence Day and in view of developments related to Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Mock drill’

“Initially, I thought it was a drill by security personnel as Independence Day is near, but soon I realised that something serious had happened. I along with my family members, who had come to watch a movie, rushed out in panic,” said Ajay Kumar, a local resident.

Senior police officials reached the site and appealed to people to stay calm.

With PTI inputs