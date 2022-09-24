Chandigarh University video case | Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh, fourth arrest in case

Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh

PTI Chandigarh:
September 24, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel deployed outside Chandigarh University after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media, in Mohali, on September 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested an Army man in connection with the Chandigarh University case, in which it was alleged that a hostel recorded several objectionable videos of girl students in the common washroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said Sanjeev Singh was nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh.

He will be produced before a Mohali court.

"Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said the DGP in a tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was suspected of blackmailing the accused woman student, said the DGP.

Mr. Yadav said based on forensic and digital evidence, a Mohali police team was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Bomdila. "The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail," said the DGP.

Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh.

Protests had rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali last week over allegations levelled by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom.

Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chandigarh
Chandigarh
police
arrest
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app