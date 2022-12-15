Chandigarh SSP transfer | Our relations with Punjab Governor are good: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

December 15, 2022 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 15 said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation's relations with the State Governor are good and a panel of Punjab-cadre IPS officers have been sent for appointment to the post of Chandigarh's SSP.

His remarks came a day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote back to Mr. Mann, saying that the Chief Minister raised the issue of repatriation of Punjab-cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal "without ascertaining facts" and Mr. Chahal was removed from the post for his alleged misconduct.

The Governor also expressed displeasure over Mr. Mann raising the unnecessary issue of Punjab vs Haryana in this connection.

Mr. Purohit, who is also UT Chandigarh Administrator, wrote a letter to Mr. Mann on December 14 a day after he questioned the charge of SSP, Chandigarh, being given to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer following the premature repatriation of Mr. Chahal from this post. When asked to comment on the issue, Chief Minister Mann told reporters in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, "Our relations with the Punjab Governor are good".

" Kayi bari iss tarah da chalda rehnda, so theek ho gaya (sometimes such things happen, but things are fine). We have sent a panel and a Punjab-cadre IPS officer will soon be appointed as Chandigarh SSP," said Mr. Mann.

The Punjab government was learnt to have sent a panel of three IPS officers to UT Administration for consideration for the appointment as the Chandigarh SSP.

Notably, Mr. Chahal was repatriated to Punjab, his parent cadre, on Monday even though 10 months were left in the completion of his three-year tenure in the Union Territory.

The administration here has handed over the charge to Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, a Haryana-cadre IPS officer.

In his letter, Mr. Purohit told Mr. Mann that the State government was informed in advance about relieving Mr. Chahal of his charge and also was asked to send a panel of IPS officers for his successor. Mr. Purohit said he apprised the Punjab Chief Secretary about his decision of removing Mr. Chahal on November 28.

Notably, Mr. Mann in his letter to Mr. Purohit expressed surprise over the premature repatriation of Mr. Chahal and handing over the charge to the Haryana-cadre IPS officer saying that, this is going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh.

Mr. Mann also said if Mr. Chahal was to be repatriated, a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance.

Notably, this fresh development came after a recent squabble between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government over the issues of holding a special session of Vidhan Sabha and the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University.