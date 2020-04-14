Other States

Chandigarh police rounds up 466 strolling in city parks defying curfew

Chandigarh: Police personnel wear face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh, Friday, April 10, 2020.

Chandigarh: Police personnel wear face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh, Friday, April 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In the 56 FIRs which have been registered, 18 have been booked for not wearing masks

Chandigarh police on Monday rounded up 466 people for defying curfew orders by strolling in public parks during the ongoing lockdown.

The police said as many as 182 of them were arrested and 56 among them were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

In the 56 FIRs which have been registered, 18 have been booked for not wearing masks, said a police official.

The police said that while citizens are being persuaded to remain at home and were being provided necessary assistance, yet many have been defying the curfew orders.

“..even after repeatedly spreading awareness and warnings, some people were still found violating curfew orders. They were venturing out of their houses for morning walks in various parks. During the special drive conducted by Chandigarh Police for the enforcement of curfew, a total 120 parks were checked thoroughly and 466 persons were rounded up. Moreover, 182 violators were arrested and 56 FIRs were registered against them for disobeying curfew orders,” said Charanjit Singh Virk Chandigarh police spokesperson.

He added that police will continue to scrupulously check the morning and evening walkers and action will be taken against those who will not follow the norms and guidelines of curfew.

"The purpose of the drive was to ensure that people should abide by the curfew and not take it casually in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak," he said.

In the city, so far, as many as 3,622 vehicles have been impounded and 306 people have been detained for curfew violations.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the city on April 13.

