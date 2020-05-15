Chandigarh extends vacation in govt. schools

Punjab recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally of positive cases to 1,935, according to an official statement.

The health department said a major chunk of the cases were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The active cases in the State are 1,680 and 223 patients have so far recovered, it added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh allowed cottage industries in non-containment mixed-use areas of Ludhiana to immediately resume operations in order to support the opening of bigger industries that are dependent on the small ones for components.

He said that repeated requests had been received from industry associations to allow opening of industries with access control in non-containment zone of Ludhiana district.

“The resumption of operations in these small units, which normally have labour living on or in the vicinity of the premises, will be subject to requirements of access control and strict compliance with COVID SOPs,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, in Haryana one COVID-19 death was reported while 25 more positive cases surfaced, taking the State’s tally of confirmed cases to 818.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, two fresh cases surfaced on Thursday, taking the tally to 191. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration announced extension of summer vacations in all government and government-aided schools till further order, in the wake COVID-19 outbreak.