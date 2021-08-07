Chandigarh Cong. leader quits party

Senior Congress leader from Chandigarh Pardeep Chhabra, who has been at loggerheads with the party’s city unit president and has also attacked senior leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, on Friday resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Mr. Chhabra’s move comes a day after the Congress’ city unit served him a notice over his ‘anti-party’ activities. “Today, I resign from the primary membership of @INC India,” he tweeted.

Mr. Chhabra was the Congress’ city unit president till February this year. He was replaced by Subhash Chawla.

“An upright man shall never tolerate indignation & lies. Knowing when to walk away is #Wisdom, being able to is #Courage, Walking away with your head held high is #Dignity…,” Mr. Chhabra wrote on Twitter.

In the past few weeks, Mr. Chhabra had been attacking Mr. Chawla. He also attacked former Union Minister and ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal alleging he treated him as a “puppet”.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Chhabra said he was resigning from all posts and primary membership of the party.