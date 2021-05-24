Chandigarh allows shops to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHANDIGARH

24 May 2021 20:01 IST

Decision in view of substantial reduction in number of cases

The Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday decided to allow shops to open as the COVID-19 cases have started to drop.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Punjab Governor cum administrator of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore here.

An official statement said all shops will be allowed to remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in view of the substantial reduction in the number of cases. However, the premises will be totally sanitised. All customers entering the shops must wear masks. It said all shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gyms, libraries, spas, salons, ‘Sukhna Lake’ and ‘Rock Garden’ will remain shut. The night curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31.

In a meeting held in Shimla under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Cabinet reviewed the situation.

An official statement said the Cabinet decided to further extend the Corona Curfew in the whole State till May 31 to break the virus chain.