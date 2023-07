July 19, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - Dehradun

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on July 19.

The dead included three police inspectors and three home guards, the official said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details to follow...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.