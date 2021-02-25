Chamoli disaster toll goes up to 71

NEW DELHI

25 February 2021 21:10 IST

The toll in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli disaster went up to 71 on Thursday, according to the State public information bureau. The identities of 40 bodies have been established while 30 human body parts have so far been found at different places.

The police have sent the DNA samples of 110 family members of the missing persons and 86 bodies/body parts to the forensic science laboratory in Dehradun for matching.

The Joshimath police have registered 205 missing reports.

