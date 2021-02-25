Other States

Chamoli disaster toll goes up to 71

Search for missing people continues in the disaster-hit areas of Tapovan, in Chamoli district, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The toll in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli disaster went up to 71 on Thursday, according to the State public information bureau. The identities of 40 bodies have been established while 30 human body parts have so far been found at different places.

The police have sent the DNA samples of 110 family members of the missing persons and 86 bodies/body parts to the forensic science laboratory in Dehradun for matching.

The Joshimath police have registered 205 missing reports.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 9:10:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/chamoli-disaster-toll-goes-up-to-71/article33934820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY