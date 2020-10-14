Chairperson of U.P. Dalit unit arrested without a warrant, says Cong.

LUCKNOW

14 October 2020 18:19 IST

Yogi government incessantly oppressing the deprived, it says

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the chairperson of its Uttar Pradesh Dalit unit was arrested without a warrant late on Tuesday.

Alok Prasad, chairperson of the U.P. Congress Scheduled Castes department, was ‘arrested’ in the middle of the night without a warrant, said Ajay Kumar Lallu, State president.

“The Yogi government is staging conspiracies to hide its failures. It is incessantly oppressing Dalits and the deprived,” said Mr. Lallu on Twitter.

Advertising

Advertising

The Lucknow police are yet to issue a statement or confirm if and why Mr. Prasad was detained or arrested.

Local TV reports said Mr. Prasad was detained over the self-immolation attempt by a woman from Maharajganj outside the BJP office in Lucknow on Tuesday. The woman was rescued by a police constable but suffered serious burns and was admitted to a hospital.