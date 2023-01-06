Centre's vision of mainstreaming Northeast region has borne fruit: Amit Shah

January 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Dimapur (Nagaland)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6 said the Centre's vision of mainstreaming the Northeast has borne fruit as all the eight States of the region are going through stages of development.

In Nagaland, the Union government fulfilled the objective of three Ps - Peace, Progress and Prosperity, Mr. Shah said while addressing a programme in Dimapur.

He also inaugurated five projects worth ₹52 crore in Nagaland where Assembly elections are due this year.

“The Central Government’s vision of mainstreaming the Northeast has borne fruit,” he said.

Mr. Shah said that once known for insurgency, Nagaland is now a peaceful State that has a huge potential for tourism.

Insurgency reduced by 74% in Nagaland between 2014 and 2021, the Union home minister said. Mr. Shah arrived in the State after visiting Manipur earlier in the day.