Centre’s stand sought on EIA notification

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to clarify any ambiguity on the extension of time granted to the public for giving opinion on the 2020 draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Environment Ministry to reply by June 29 whether there was any ambiguity in the Centre’s May 8 notification extending the period for receiving objections and suggestions regarding the draft EIA 2020.

The High Court's direction came on petition by environmental Vikrant Tongad stating that the May 8 notification extended the period for inviting objections by another 60 days, but it was not clear as to when the initial period of 60 days commenced.