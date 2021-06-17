‘Centre’s relief package for children defective’

Monthly stipend to orphans only after 18 years of age: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Centre’s relief package for children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 infection was “defective”, as it stipulated the payment of a monthly stipend to them only after they attain 18 years of age. The package for orphans should be revised with a provision for immediate relief, he said.

Addressing a video-conference meeting on COVID-19 vaccination here, Mr. Gehlot said he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Centre’s scheme and point out the “shortcomings and confusion” to him about the financial help to be extended to orphans. “Who knows where a child will be after 18 years? A package should provide an instant help,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the Centre had not announced any measures to render help to women whose husband died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. In Rajasthan, the Congress government has announced a relief package comprising an ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh each to widows and orphans, followed by a financial assistance every month.

CM’s scheme

As part of the Chief Minister’s Corona Baal Kalyan Yojana, the children who lost their parents will get ₹2,500 a month till they attain 18 years of age. The orphans will be provided an assistance of ₹5 lakh on the completion of 18 years as well as free senior secondary education and other benefits under the scheme.

Referring to the ongoing vaccination, Mr. Gehlot said the vaccine wastage in the State had reduced to just 0.8%. It was about 2% as against the national average of 6% recently, when the Centre had written to the State government seeking a probe into the “misleading reports” about the vials of vaccines found in the dustbins at some inoculation centres, said Mr. Gehlot.