Centre’s farming reforms favour corporates: Punjab farmers

As many as ten farmer outfits in Punjab have termed the recent announcements of the Centre surrounding reforms in the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, the Essential Commodities Act, and on contract farming as an attempt to favour corporates and privatisation, which they have demanded to be abolished.

A memorandum in this regard has been submitted to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by outfits including Krantikari Kisan Union, Zamhuri Kisan Sabha, Bharti Kisan Union, Ekta (Dakaunda), India Kisan Sabha, All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab Kisan Union, Kirti Kisan Union, Kisan Sangarsh Committee, Azad Kisan Sangarash Committee and Jai Kisan Andolan under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Farmer outfits have demanded that a sum of ₹10,000 per month should be credited for six months in the accounts of all the farmer families, especially to those who have land up to 10 acres, landless peasants, rural labourers, marginal, small and middle peasants and for the migrant labourers.

Also the amount of ₹6,000 should be raised to ₹18,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. They also demanded that the government should provide seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, farm machinery, and spare parts with 50% subsidy for this kharif season. Rate of diesel should be fixed at ₹22 per litre and debt instalments, including interest, should be waived off for the rabi season.

They also asked for financial compensation of ₹10 lakh, government service to one of the family members of those farmers who commit suicide under the burden of debt and financial constraints. Every type of debt, whether it is public or private, should be waived off, they added.