Centre’s farm laws will hit 40% of population: Rahul Gandhi

13 February 2021 01:48 IST

He says the three statutes will shift control of farming occupation to big corporates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Centre’s controversial agriculture sector laws would push 40% of the country’s population to “destitution, penury, hunger and unemployment.” The three statutes would effectively shift the control of farming occupation to big corporates, he said.

Addressing two ‘Kisan Mahapanchayats’ organised by the ruling Congress in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts, Mr. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping out his “friends in the corporate world” by implementing the farm laws. But he also warned Mr. Modi of the impending rage of peasants and labourers.

‘Who is this Modi?’

“This agitation is going to spread from villages to cities. Even the British Empire could not survive in front of the farmers. Who is this Narendra Modi?” Mr. Gandhi said amid a thunderous applause by the farmers of the two districts, which share border with Punjab. The two rallies were organised at Krishi Upaj Mandis in Pilibanga and Padampur.

Village-like ambience

Mr. Gandhi, accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretaries Ajay Maken and K.C. Venugopal, Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and MLA Sachin Pilot, sat on cots and handmade ‘mudda’ chairs placed on the stage. The arrangement was made to create a village-like ambience and connect the audience with the party leaders.

The former Congress chief, seen wearing a green coloured traditional Sikh turban, was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan for extending support to the farmers’ agitation. Throwing a challenge, he said there was no option before the BJP-led government at the Centre other than repealing the three laws.

Mr. Gandhi said the agriculture business of ‘Bharat Mata’, which was of the size of ₹40 lakh crore, was feeding the nation. “The issue of destructive farm legislation does not pertain to farmers alone. It is the issue of labourers, peasants, traders, small and medium businessmen and the middle class,” he said.

Ladakh issue

Referring to the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Mr. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had ceded the territory between fingers 3 and 4 on the banks of Pangong Lake. “Mr. Modi does not have the courage to face China, but he threatens the farmers,” he said.

The Congress leader explained the provisions of the three laws to the audience, while affirming that they would lead to closure of government mandis, hoarding of agricultural commodities, monopolistic practices in the farm sector and denial of judicial redress to cultivators.

Mr. Gandhi asserted that the enactment of farm laws amounted to an attack on common people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the onslaughts of demonetisation, goods and services tax and an abrupt lockdown. He said the Congress would not let the new laws ruin farmers and make sure that they were withdrawn.