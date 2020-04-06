Centre’s decision to suspend MPLAD funds ‘whimsical’: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress on April 6 lashed out at the BJP-led Central government claiming that its decision to temporarily suspend the MPLAD scheme was “arbitrary and whimsical” as it would prevent MPs from carrying out developmental work in their areas.

The Union Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision without consulting all the parties, senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

“The decision to temporarily suspend the MPLAD is arbitrary and whimsical. We are opposing it. The Union Cabinet and the Prime Minister are taking decision pertaining to all the MPs without even discussing the matter with us,” Mr. Roy, a veteran parliamentarian, told the PTI.

This decision would deprive the parliamentarians of funds needed to carry out developmental work in their areas, he said.

The government on April 6 decided to suspend MPLADs for two years and transfer the money into the government’s consolidated fund. The money under MPLADS is around ₹7,900 crore for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22.

On the Union government’s decision to cut 30% salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Roy said, “We have nothing to say about it.”