ADVERTISEMENT

Centre’s approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

April 01, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Imphal (Manipur)

The State Government has already constituted the Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC) and it would identify the immigrants in the State, the CM said

ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses a press conference, in Imphal on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on March 31 said that his government is ready to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but for this approval from the Centre is required.

"The NRC cannot be introduced alone by the State Government, the Centre's approval is required for this," CM said in response to questions during a press conference in Manipur's Imphal on Friday.

Also Read | Do we need a countrywide National Register of Citizens?

Talking about the Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC) CM Singh said that the State Government has already constituted the Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC) and it would identify the immigrants in the State.

"The State Government has already constituted the Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC). We have appointed members and now through that, the immigrants in the States will be identified," Mr. Singh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
The confusion over the status of the Assam NRC 

"Identifying the illegal immigrants who have settled here will be based on the house-to-house survey is going to start very soon," he added.

Also Read | Pro-NRC stir by students’ organisations hits Manipur

Earlier on March 29, thousands of women from three Ima Keithels (all-women-run markets), members of the six student bodies carried out a rally from Khwairamband Keithel towards the chief minister's secretariat demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

Various civil society organizations, particularly student bodies, have been demanding the implementation of NRC in the State in the backdrop of an unchecked surge in the population of illegal immigrants in the State.

Furthering the demand, six student bodies — AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIM — held a demonstration in Imphal's Khwairamband Keithel, the business hub in the heart of the capital city.

The rally began from Khwairamband Keithel and was carried out towards Chief Minister's bungalow along Bir Tikendrajit Riad by carrying banners with slogans demanding the implementation of NRC in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US