Centre working on Ayodhya trust

The Union Home Ministry has said it is working on the modalities for setting up a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

In its November 9 verdict, the court asked the Centre to set up a trust within three months. As per the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Centre must formulate a scheme with provisions for the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, land transfer to the trust and all incidental and supplemental matters.

“A trust will be set up within the stipulated time,” a senior official said.

The official said no separate legislation was required. and the court order was enough.

The court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple through a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.