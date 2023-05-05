Centre won’t release funds to West Bengal till 2024, says Mamata

May 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 said that the Centre will not release funds to the State till the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

“In the year 2024, the Lok Sabha poll will be held. Before that, the Central government will not release funds. This is because West Bengal has put up a fight,” Ms. Banerjee said addressing a gathering at Murshidabad district.

The remarks by the Chief Minister come at a time when funds to key Central schemes including MGNREGA have been stopped by the Centre. Ms. Banerjee said West Bengal has been deprived of funds under the scheme despite securing the first place in the 100 days work scheme for five consecutive years.

“Our State government has managed to give work under the 100 days work scheme to 40 lakh people and created 10 crore man days. I would urge all DMs, Panchayats, Municipalities to make sure that those who have not received their wages under the 100 days work scheme, may be involved in other works undertaken by the State government,” the Chief Minister said.

Enhanced relief

Earlier in the day, Ms. Banerjee visited areas affected by river erosion in Murshidabad and promised ₹100 crore for the support of people displaced by erosion.

“Riverbank erosion is a matter of concern. I have intimated NITI Aayog about the same. I will ask Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi to have a talk with the Farakka Barrage Authority. They (the Farakka Barrage) do not maintain the riverbanks properly. While one end is mended, the other gets eroded. As a result, the houses situated in close proximity to the riverbank, collapse,“ she said.

Observing that on the one hand, water level was rising, while on the other, riverbanks were getting eroded at an increasing rate, Ms. Banerjee said that the Centre’s duty was to look into issues like riverbank erosion and flood management.

The Chief Minister said that on Thursday she announced ₹50 crore for Samsherganj and today she had increased the amount to ₹100 crore.

Bengal a riverine

Large parts of the banks of river Ganga is eroding on the left bank in Malda and the right bank in Murshidabad, leaving hundreds homeless. Experts say that 200 sq km of land in West Bengal have been washed away from West Bengal. Anthropogenic facts like the construction of the Farakka Barrage are considered the reason for the river bank erosion.

“This fund will be used for the maintenance work of the riverbank. As for those whose houses have been broken due to the riverbank erosion, I would request the authorities to look for suitable lands and hand over the pattas to them,” she said.

She added that those who lived in close proximity to the riverbanks were at a danger of collapsing due to the erosion. Ms. Banerjee said that the problem of erosion was in Digha and Sunderbans and the reason behind it was that Bengal was a riverine.