Centre will consider our plea on temple issue: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the party that the Centre would sympathetically consider its appeal to reconstruct the Guru Ravidas temple at its original location in Delhi’s Tughlakhabad.

Demolished by DDA

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on 10 August on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Badal, who along with Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, met Mr. Shah, said that the Home Minister had assured the Akali Dal that he would look into the matter and that the Centre would take action keeping in mind the sentiments of the Ravidasia community.

“This includes taking up the case with the Supreme Court also,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Badal said as per historical record, the land for the temple was granted to the community by Sultan Sikander Lodhi. He said it seemed the temple managing committee could not represent itself adequately in the court due to which it lost the case.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar approached the Supreme Court seeking to rebuild the Sant Ravidas temple in Tughlakhabad.

Right to Worship

The petition, which was filed by Ashok Tanwar and former Haryana Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, has sought enforcement of the Right to Worship, which petitioners submitted had been denied to them due to the demolishing of the Ravidas temple.

The petition said: “The land at the site is of utmost historical and religious importance to all followers of Guru Ravidas as the Guru himself had lived at the site.”