Centre using probe agencies to settle political scores: Congress, NCP

Mumbai

11 May 2021 20:38 IST

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday slammed the Central government for allegedly using investigation agencies to settle political scores, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on an FIR filed by the CBI into allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of Mr. Deshmukh demanding ₹100 crore extortion from the former’s subordinate officer Sachin Waze.

“The ED filing case against Deshmukh reflects Modi government’s ridiculous mindset and dangerous politics that is detrimental to democracy. It’s an attempt to cover up the the government’s failure to handle the Corona crisis and divert public attention, as well as political revenge,” said Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant.

He said the action had been taken on lies of Mr. Singh. “Let’s analyse those allegations. Sachin Waze said he was asked to collect ₹100 crore. Same was told by Singh. Complainants don’t even say that they paid that amount. So what was the CBI raiding? Why the ED is involved if there is no money transaction? And if the CBI and the ED say that money was paid, then why no action is taken against Singh and Waze? It’s clear that this is a political persecution started by Modi government. People are now well aware of this. Actions of these Central agencies have become a joke,” he said.

Senior NCP leader and Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik said the whole operation by the CBI and the ED was nothing but a political vendetta and misuse of power. “It is clear that the Central government uses all agencies available to play politics. This mode of functioning only proves this point,” he stated. The case had been filed to defame the State government. “Anil Deshmukh will cooperate on legal issues,” he added.