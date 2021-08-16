Centre too stubborn, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of being too stubborn to heed anyone else, including the Opposition. Counselling the Centre to shun the ‘arrogance’ “which does not last in politics”, Mr. Gehlot said people will teach it a lesson at an appropriate time.

“There is a place for dissent in a democracy. When they were in the Opposition, they criticised us,” Mr. Gehlot said after hoisting the Tricolour on the Independence Day here. “They are such people who are determined to rule the country stubbornly without bothering to hear anyone,” he added.

The remark prompted State BJP president Satish Poonia to take a dig at Mr. Gehlot and other Congress leaders. “Mr. Gehlot is the first Chief Minister who proudly says he did not venture out of his home during the pandemic,” he said. Referring to the next Assembly elections, he said, in 2023, the people of Rajasthan will “quarantine” Congress out of power.

Earlier during the day, I-Day was celebrated with much fervour with the Chief Minister hoisting the flag at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium and inspecting the guard of honour.

While talking to reporters, Mr. Gehlot also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the “sole PM in the last 75 years who hesitates in taking the name of Jawaharlal Nehru”. He also accused the Centre of keeping various democratic institutions and investigative agenciesunder its pressure and misusing them for political purposes.