Centre to send expert team to Firozabad

Ghaziabad:

03 September 2021 04:02 IST

Fever cases continue to rise

As Firozabad continues to reel under the impact of cases of high fever, the Central government has decided to send a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme to the district.

B.P. Singh, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Firozabad said the team would visit on Friday. Dr. Singh said the number of casualties because of dengue and other diseases had touched 49. However, he refused to confirm if the deaths had been caused by dengue or other diseases, and requested waiting for the audit. “We can confirm that out of the fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 36 tested positive for dengue and two for scrub typhus,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Scrub Typhus is a bacterial infection that spreads through the bite of infected chiggers.

Mr. Singh said surveillance and fogging was being carried out to bring the infections under control. “All possible measures are being taken,” he said.

Sangeeta Aneja, Principal of the autonomous State Medical College and Hospital, said 350 cases of high fever were being treated at the hospital.

Local sources said the toll had crossed 60 and that private health infrastructure is under pressure as well.

Meanwhile, the Firozabad CMO was transferred to Aligarh after the Chief Minister’s visit earlier this week. Dr. Dinesh Kumar Premi has taken over the charge.

Cases of fever have also been reported from neighbouring Agra, Mathura, Etah and Kasganj. In Mathura, at least 12 people have lost their lives to dengue, malaria and other infections, said Bhudev Singh, in charge of the rapid response team. Mr. Singh confirmed one case of Japanese encephelitis as well.