Centre to hold talks with States to curb pollution

It will be a review meeting: Javadekar

With winter approaching and concerns over an imminent rise in pollution across Delhi and other cities in the Gangetic plain, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that he will be convening a “virtual conference” of Environment Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and officials in the State departments as well as from city corporations.

“We had asked States to prepare short, medium and long-term plans for curbing pollution in 2016 and this meeting will be a review. It will be a free discussion,” he said at a conference on Tuesday.

So far, the Minister said, there have been several meetings this year already with the States as well one that included the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss issues around curbing pollution.

From October, teams of officials from the Central Pollution Control Board will be conducting spot checks in the Delhi-National Capital Region to catch and fine offenders who may be burning plastic waste, littering or be constructing structures without adhering to protocol.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister wrote to Mr. Javadekar, saying that alternative technologies ought to be tried to disincentivise stubble burning.