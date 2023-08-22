HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre to buy two lakh metric tonnes onion at ₹2,410 per quintal: Devendra Fadnavis

The Finance Ministry through a notification on August 19 imposed the 40% export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

August 22, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Devendra Fadnavis. File

Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 22 said the Centre has decided to purchase two lakh metric tonnes of onion at the rate of ₹2,410 per quintal, and expressed hope this will provide relief to producers of the key kitchen staple in the State.

He also said special procurement centres will be set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar in the State.

The announcement comes amid protests by farmers and traders against the Centre's decision to impose 40% export duty on onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

The Finance Ministry through a notification on August 19 imposed the 40% export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Mr. Fadnavis, who is currently on a visit to Japan, in a post on X said, “I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the onion issue. The Union government would procure two lakh metric tonnes of onion at the rate of ₹2,410 per quintal.”

“There will be special procurement centres set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts for the same. It would offer some relief to the onion growers in the State,” the Deputy CM added.

On Monday, traders decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale onion market in India. Several farmers and traders also held protests on Monday in Nashik district seeking a rollback of the export duty.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.