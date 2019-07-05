‘Centre tabled misleading reports’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Central government of tabling misleading reports in Parliament regarding radicalisation of madrasas in the State.

The Centre had asked the State government about the veracity of such reports. Ms. Banerjee said in the Assembly on Friday that despite very clear communication on the subject from their side, the Central government tabled its own version without paying much heed to what the State had to say.

“On June 28, we were asked whether the students in madrasas in the bordering districts were being radicalised. We gave a clear reply that such a question does not arise. But they [the Centre] did not place our report [in Parliament], rather gave a reply of their own,” the Chief Minister said.

She accused the Centre of “driving a political agenda” in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister said that “anti-socials are anti-socials” and that they should not be judged on the basis of their religion.

She later placed a report on the madrasas in the Assembly.